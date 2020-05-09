Listen Live

Barrie Virtual Community Day

  • May 9, 2020
  • Online

For ticket Sales www.barriecommunitylive.com
Facebook Group:
The GOAL of this EVENT:
  • Bring together between 80-120 businesses together as a business community 
  • Share with viewers how we can help them both now and in the future 
  • P​romote key messaging of buying local, staying positive and continuing forward momentum within the Barrie community
  • Deliver value to viewers by offering advice, tips, and information that they can use now
  • Raise money for Barrie Food Bank & RVH Foundation!
What viewers get when they register:

At home DYI, and wellness tips brought to you by local business owners

Resources for positive and productive living during quarantine.

Healthy Social Engagement

Live Entertainment brought to you by local musicians

 Target Audience:

Everyone from Barrie and Surrounding Area

Including Children (for childrens interactive hour)

List of Sectors:

Health & Fitness

Beauty & Wellness

Home Improvement

Food & Beverage

Recreation & Sport

Real Estate

Childcare

Professional Services

Artists & Entertainment

Automotive

Community / Not for Profit

General Messaging:

Must be positive

Valuable take aways

Helpful now

Promote business type in general

Promote small business vs big box stores

Buy Local

How you can service now

Thankful for healthcare workers

Thankful for everyone doing their part

 Musician Music Choices

Positive

Feel good

Inspiring

Profits

All profits go to the Barrie Food Bank and RVH Foundation

Below is the first image with the business we had onboard this morning.  We will keep updating this as the times goes on.

