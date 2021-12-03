Barrie Toy Tea is an annual donation event in support of Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions and Gilda’s Club.

For over 15 years now, our community has come together to celebrate the spirit of the season by bringing an unwrapped toy donation to help spread some holiday cheer.

This year we are proud to invite you all to the 15th Annual Barrie Toy Tea drive-thru event being held at Sunnidale Park in Barrie, taking place on December 8th from 11am-1pm.

The “cost” of admission is an unwrapped toy or donation, and everyone who drops off an unwrapped toy will be entered in the raffle!

