Barrie Terry Fox Run

The Terry Fox Run is once again virtual this year; we will unite in spirit, not in person.

Participate wherever you are! Around your neighborhood, backyard, down the street, or around the block. Walk, ride, run!

We invite Barrie companies to hold a team-building activity that supports the Terry Fox Run. It could be as simple as a donation jar, one-time payroll deduction, a team that runs, walks, etc., any time during the month of September. And to challenge other similar businesses to do the same.

If you are a cancer survivor, we encourage you to register for the event and share your story. You will receive a complimentary red t-shirt that you can wear on run day. This shares the message with everyone that cancer research is working. Please contact us on Facebook to join our local Terry’s Team.

Register online as an individual, family, or virtual team – start your fundraising today.

Because cancer research can’t wait for COVID-19 to be over. Because Terry asked us to try.

For more details and to register click HERE.