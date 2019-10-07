BARRIE SUBARU – PET DAY 2019

Come join us for a fun, family-friendly event with a complimentary Bark-B-Q at Barrie Subaru. Bring your pet(s), grab some food, and partake in various activities. We have a complimentary photo shoot available for pets and their owners. Purrfect! There will also be treats and gift bags for your pet(s).

Barrie Subaru Pet Day – Mon Oct 7, 2019 3pm-7pm 2454 Doral Dr, Innisfil, Ontario L9S0A3

Don’t worry if you don’t have a pet. This event is open to everyone! Grab a bite, talk with our staff or other pet owners and have a paws-itively great time. There will be adoptable pets on site looking for a home and also representatives from Finding Them Homes to help answer all your questions.

This year we are proudly partnering with Finding Them Homes-James Bay Pawsitive Rescue – Adoptable Dogs/Pups, an organization dedicated to finding forever homes for rescued dogs and puppies from the Ontario James Bay coast and providing assistance when necessary.

Enjoy Complimentary:

– Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, and Drinks

– Free Pet Portrait Photographer (Don’t fur-get to bring your pet! See our link to register!)

– Pet Treats and Gift Bags

BARRIE SUBARU LOVES PETS PHOTO CONTEST:

Up until Barrie Subaru Pet day, we are hosting a photo contest where the winner receives a Purr-ize Pack valuing over $100. We invite everyone to submit as many photos as you want. However, the photograph must include you and your pet(s).

Be as creative, funny, or as complex as you want. Purr-fessionalism doesn’t mean you will be the winner. We give extra points to funny or adorable photographs. Take part in our Barrie Subaru Loves Pets Photo Contest by following the guidelines and we hope to see you on Pet Day!

Contest Date: September 20th, 2019 – October 7th, 2019

Summarized Points:

Picture includes you and your pet Picture shows your personality and character

*Bonus points to funny and adorable photographs*

Contest Guidelines

To qualify in the Barrie Subaru Loves Pets Photo Contest:

Follow and Tag @Barrie Subaru (Facebook) using #BSULOVESPETS on your post and Follow and Tag @Barrie_Subaru (Instagram) using #BSULOVESPETS on your post.

Please note: Instagram privacy should be set to public for the contest. We need to be able to view your post for it to qualify.

Disclaimer: Winner will be contacted on October 7th, 2019 and have until the end of the day on October 10th, 2019 to claim the prize pack valuing $100. Please contact sharnellek@weinscanada.com for general inquiries or if you are unable to claim the prize during the claiming period. Otherwise, the runner-up will be awarded the prize.