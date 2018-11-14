Barrie Rotary Club 67th Annual Charity Auction

KoolFM/Rock95 supports The Rotary Club of Barrie’s 67th annual charity auction event. Including anything from Casino Rama concert and dinner tickets to a gift basket from Muskoka Brewery, or golf rounds at local clubs and much more. All monies raised will go to help our local community and international projects like RVH – Hearts and Minds Youth and Mental Health, Hospice Simcoe as well as many other community projects.

Bidding is open until Wednesday November 14th at 9 PM sharp! Check out the auction items and register at barrierotaryauction.com or visit barrierotary.com .