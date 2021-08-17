Barrie Live Music Show in Support of Barrie Family Unites

August 17th, enjoy Barrie’s Live Music Show performance to raise money for Barrie Families Unite at TACO ALLEY in Barrie!

Tickets only $15+HST with proceeds donated to help open Barrie Families Unite next facility for them to operate out of.

Get your tickets at Barrie Live Music Show online or at the door.

Barrie’s Live Music Show proudly supported by Impact Live and ROCK 95

FEATURING:

THE MATHIAS PROJECT

Megan Ann Billies

Bewitched

Madison Mueller

Rob Haley

Courtney fountain

Michelle and Brad

Cardinal Street with Kat

George Nagel

Milli Schop and Jason MacNeill

Drew Brown and Jon Nguyen

To purchase tickets, click HERE.