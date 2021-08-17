BARRIE LIVE MUSIC SHOW IN SUPPORT OF BARRIE FAMILY UNITES
Barrie Live Music Show in Support of Barrie Family Unites
August 17th, enjoy Barrie’s Live Music Show performance to raise money for Barrie Families Unite at TACO ALLEY in Barrie!
Tickets only $15+HST with proceeds donated to help open Barrie Families Unite next facility for them to operate out of.
Get your tickets at Barrie Live Music Show online or at the door.
Barrie’s Live Music Show proudly supported by Impact Live and ROCK 95
FEATURING:
THE MATHIAS PROJECT
Megan Ann Billies
Bewitched
Madison Mueller
Rob Haley
Courtney fountain
Michelle and Brad
Cardinal Street with Kat
George Nagel
Milli Schop and Jason MacNeill
Drew Brown and Jon Nguyen
To purchase tickets, click HERE.