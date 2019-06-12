Listen Live

Barrie Jazz & Blues Festival

  • June 12, 2019
  • Huronia & Georgina

It’s back!

Get ready for The Barrie Jazz and Blues Festival 24, kicking off June 6th and you don’t want to miss a minute! C

heck out all the fantastic performances around Huronia and Georgina at great venues like: Grillicious Gourmet Tap And Grill, Redline Brewhouse, The Barrie Farmers’ Market, the Lake Simcoe Arms in Jackson’s Point and the Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library!!

Featuring great shows from: Jack De Keyzer, Brownman Ali, Carlos Del Junco, Tia Brazda and so many more!

Proudly presented by ROCK 95.

