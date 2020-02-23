Listen Live

BARRIE FILM FESTIVAL – REEL STORIES SCHEDULE

  February 23, 2020
  • Uptown Theatre, 55 Dunlop Street West, Barrie

Reel Stories Schedule – full list

February 20-23, 2020

Uptown Theatre, 55 Dunlop Street West, Barrie

The 16th annual Reel Stories mini-winter film festival is a four-day big-screen adventure featuring a thought-provoking selection of documentary films.

Thursday, February 20

4:00 pm          Honeyland

7:00 pm          Into the Canyon

Friday, February 21

4:00 pm          The Cave

7:00 pm          Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins

Saturday, February 22

12:00 pm       Honeyland

2:00 pm          This is Not a Movie 

4:30 pm          Maxima

6:30 pm          Push

8:30 pm          Into the Canyon

Sunday, February 23

12:00 pm       Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins

2:00 pm          The Cave

4:30 pm          Blue Note Records

6:30 pm          Pretty Strong

8:30 pm          Pipe Dreams

Tickets: $10 (includes HST)

Advance tickets are available online at barriefilmfestival.ca
Service fees apply.

For in-person sales, Box office opens one hour before the first screening of the day.

