BARRIE FILM FESTIVAL – REEL STORIES SCHEDULE
Reel Stories Schedule – full list
February 20-23, 2020
Uptown Theatre, 55 Dunlop Street West, Barrie
The 16th annual Reel Stories mini-winter film festival is a four-day big-screen adventure featuring a thought-provoking selection of documentary films.
Thursday, February 20
4:00 pm Honeyland
7:00 pm Into the Canyon
Friday, February 21
4:00 pm The Cave
7:00 pm Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins
Saturday, February 22
12:00 pm Honeyland
2:00 pm This is Not a Movie
4:30 pm Maxima
6:30 pm Push
8:30 pm Into the Canyon
Sunday, February 23
12:00 pm Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins
2:00 pm The Cave
4:30 pm Blue Note Records
6:30 pm Pretty Strong
8:30 pm Pipe Dreams
Tickets: $10 (includes HST)
Advance tickets are available online at barriefilmfestival.ca
Service fees apply.
For in-person sales, Box office opens one hour before the first screening of the day.