The Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia is excited to announce the 9th annual Barrie Fall Fishing Festival to be held Friday Sept 20 through to Sunday Sept 29. There will be 56 tagged perch in beautiful Kempenfelt Bay waiting to be caught in this live catch and release tournament. The prize value for tagged perch is $300 to $750. There are daily prize draws, and a chance to win a 14 ft Legend ProSportTL boat with 20 hp Mercury motor and a Shorelander trailer. And also a chance to win the $10,000 cash prize!

Net proceeds benefit environmental projects related to Lake Simcoe and other community projects supported by our Rotary club. This year the Barrie-Huronia Rotary Club is spearheading the Dock Project which will be a new fishing dock positioned on the Kempenfelt Bay shoreline in Heritage Park.

Ten day passes start at $15 for children and run up to $90 for a family pass and can be purchased at the Festival Headquarters located in the Sea Cadet Building at bottom of Bayfield Street or online at BFFF.ca Find more details on our public website: BFFF.ca or through Stuart Pound: stuartpound111@gmail.com or John Foster (705) 794-0301