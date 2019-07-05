Five of North America’s top award winning BBQ rib teams will be smoking up Heritage Park this weekend at the annual Barrie Craft Beer & BBQ Festival. The BBQ samplings will include BBQ’d ribs, pulled pork, brisket and more.

Admission to the festival is free, although there is a $10 admission fee for the Craft Beer Festival portion of the festival. Your admission also gives you a chance to “chill” witht eh Brewmasters at the various sessions held on the weekend. There is also LIVE music throughout the weekend on both the Heritage Park Gazebo Stage and also at Meridian Square. Canada’s Lighthouse performs Saturday night at 7:30.

The Festival runs 11-11 Friday and Saturday and 11-6 on Sunday at Heritage Park on Barrie’s waterfront. Fo menu items and live performance schedules, click here.