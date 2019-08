6pm

Come meet the Barrie Colts Thursday August 29th and get FREE admission to the Colts Blue & White game! There’s FREE hot dogs and pop from 6 pm to 7 pm, autograph sessions with the Barrie Colts players and Charlie Horse will be there for the kids. Everyone is welcome. It’s a special Barrie Colts day Thursday August 29th at the Barrie Arena starting at 6 pm. Don’t miss it!