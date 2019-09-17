Barrie Chamber of Commerce Fall Classic Golf Tournament.
Dust off those irons, there’s no skill required!
The Barrie Chamber of Commerce invites to Bear Creek Golf Club, Tuesday, September 17th for the Fall Classic Golf Tournament.
Register a foursome or as a single player to be added into a group! Spots are filling quickly so register before it’s too late, by clicking here!
Every player has a chance to win a trip for two courtesy of Turkish Airlines.
The Barrie Chamber Fall Classic proudly sponsored by Park Place, Discount Granite Plus and Affordable Home Comfort and supported by Rock 95