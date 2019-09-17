Barrie Chamber of Commerce Fall Classic Golf Tournament.

The Barrie Chamber of Commerce invites to Bear Creek Golf Club, Tuesday, September 17th for the Fall Classic Golf Tournament.

Register a foursome or as a single player to be added into a group! Spots are filling quickly so register before it’s too late, by clicking here!

Every player has a chance to win a trip for two courtesy of Turkish Airlines.

The Barrie Chamber Fall Classic proudly sponsored by Park Place, Discount Granite Plus and Affordable Home Comfort and supported by Rock 95