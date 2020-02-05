The Barrie Boat, Fishing and Outdoor Show launches for the first time in the City of Barrie this weekend and will be staged at the East Bayfield Community Centre this Friday through Sunday.

Barrie, situated on Kempenfelt Bay and being the hub to Cottage Country is the perfect location for a Boat Show, Fishing and Outdoor Show. People attending the show can learn the latest in trends in boating, fishing and outdoor pursuits of all kinds, talk to experts and get once a year exclusive show specials from some of the vendors. Some of the show highlights include seminars from special guests including alligator hunter Troy Landry from the TV series Swamp People.

There will be a Kid’s Casting Pond, a Live Birds of Prey Theatre, a live fishing pond and education centre, a Remote Control Boat Pond, Outdoor Zone (featuring PWCs, ATV’s and Snowmobiles) Mariner’s Marketplace and the Great Canadian Fishing Store.The Show runs noon until 8pm Friday, 10am-7pm Saturday and 10am-5pm Sunday. For tickets and more info, click here.