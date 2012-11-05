BARRIE BAYCATS LAUNCH “FOR THE LOVE OF THE GAME” FUNDRAISER

https://www.barriebaycats.com/news/baycats-launch-for-the-love-of-the-game-fundraiser

“For the Love of the Game” is a fundraising campaign to gather used baseball equipment to bring to the Dominican Republic.

Every year we are very fortunate to have multiple players from the Dominican Republic play on our team. We want to take this a step further and be able to provide our players with as much equipment as we can to take back home with them. Our players will know of communities, baseball organizations, and baseball players themselves who are in need of equipment.

As we all know here in Canada, baseball equipment is easy to find, purchase, and upgrade whenever possible. However, sometimes in the Dominican Republic that is not the case.

We need you — the best fans in the Intercounty Baseball League — to help to make this possible. Instead of simply throwing out or donating any used baseball equipment, we ask that you help us with our fundraiser by donating your items to us.

Used baseball equipment we are asking for include…

Helmets

Baseballs

Batting Gloves

Bats

Baseball Gloves

Cleats

Socks

With the gathering of this equipment, there will be a cost of getting this to the Dominican Republic. As a result, if anyone is able and willing to donate to this cause there you can donate to our GoFundMe by clicking here.

Any amount would help us greatly.

You can drop off all equipment at the Kage Batting Facility located on 112 Saunders Rd in Barrie.

Their hours of operations are Noon to 9 pm from Mondays to Fridays, 10 am to 9 pm on Saturdays, and 10 am to 6 pm on Sundays.

