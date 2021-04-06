Listen Live

Barrie Baycats 2021 Schedule

CATCH A BAYCATS GAME THIS SEASON

    ROCK 95 IS A PROUD SPONSOR OF THE BARRIE BAYCATS

    BE LISTENING FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO THE NEXT HOME GAME

      

    Thu Jul 8 7:30pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Toronto Maple Leafs

    Coates Stadium

    Sat Jul 10 7:00pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Kitchener Panthers

    Coates Stadium

    Sun Jul 11 7:35pm

    Barrie Baycats AT London Majors

    Labatt Memorial Park

    Thu Jul 15 7:30pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Hamilton Cardinals

    Coates Stadium

    Fri Jul 16 8:00pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Brantford Red Sox

    Arnold Anderson Stadium

    Sat Jul 17 1:05pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Welland Jackfish

    Welland Stadium

    Wed Jul 21 7:30pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Toronto Maple Leafs

    Dominico Field at Christie Pits

    Thu Jul 22 7:30pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Hamilton Cardinals

    Coates Stadium

    Sat Jul 24 7:00pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Brantford Red Sox

    Coates Stadium

    Sun Jul 25 7:35pm

    Barrie Baycats AT London Majors

    Labatt Memorial Park

    Thu Jul 29 7:30pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Toronto Maple Leafs

    Coates Stadium

    Fri Jul 30 7:35pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Hamilton Cardinals

    Bernie Arbour Memorial Stadium

    Sat Jul 31 7:00pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Welland Jackfish

    Coates Stadium

    Sun Aug 1 2:00pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Kitchener Panthers

    Jack Couch Park

    Wed Aug 4 8:00pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Brantford Red Sox

    Arnold Anderson Stadium

    Thu Aug 5 7:30pm

    Barre Baycats AT Welland Jackfish

    Welland Stadium

    Sat Aug 7 7:00pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Hamilton Cardinals

    Coates Stadium

    Tue Aug 10 7:30pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Welland Jackfish

    Coates Stadium

    Thu Aug 12 7:30pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Toronto Maple Leafs

    Coates Stadium

    Sat Aug 14 6:05pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Welland Jackfish

    Welland Stadium

    Sun Aug 15 2:00pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Kitchener Panthers

    Jack Couch Park

    Wed Aug 18 7:30pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Toronto Maple Leafs

    Dominico Field at Christie Pits

    Fri Aug 20 8:00pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Brantford Red Sox

    Arnold Anderson Stadium

    Sat Aug 21 7:00pm

    Barrie Baycats VS London Majors

    Coates Stadium

    Thu Aug 26 7:30pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Kitchener Panthers

    Coates Stadium

    Sat Aug 28 7:00pm

    Barrie Baycats VS London Majors

    Coates Stadium

    Sun Aug 29 7:35pm

    Barrie Baycats AT London Majors

    Labatt Memorial

    Thu Sep 2 7:30pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Brantford Red Sox

    Coates Stadium

    Fri Sep 3 7:35pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Hamilton Cardinals

    Bernie Arbour Memorial Stadium

    Sat Sep 4 7:00pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Kitchener Panthers

    Coates Stadium

