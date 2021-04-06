Barrie Baycats 2021 Schedule
Thu Jul 8 7:30pm
Barrie Baycats VS Toronto Maple Leafs
Coates Stadium
Sat Jul 10 7:00pm
Barrie Baycats VS Kitchener Panthers
Coates Stadium
Sun Jul 11 7:35pm
Barrie Baycats AT London Majors
Labatt Memorial Park
Thu Jul 15 7:30pm
Barrie Baycats VS Hamilton Cardinals
Coates Stadium
Fri Jul 16 8:00pm
Barrie Baycats AT Brantford Red Sox
Arnold Anderson Stadium
Sat Jul 17 1:05pm
Barrie Baycats AT Welland Jackfish
Welland Stadium
Wed Jul 21 7:30pm
Barrie Baycats AT Toronto Maple Leafs
Dominico Field at Christie Pits
Thu Jul 22 7:30pm
Barrie Baycats VS Hamilton Cardinals
Coates Stadium
Sat Jul 24 7:00pm
Barrie Baycats VS Brantford Red Sox
Coates Stadium
Sun Jul 25 7:35pm
Barrie Baycats AT London Majors
Labatt Memorial Park
Thu Jul 29 7:30pm
Barrie Baycats VS Toronto Maple Leafs
Coates Stadium
Fri Jul 30 7:35pm
Barrie Baycats AT Hamilton Cardinals
Bernie Arbour Memorial Stadium
Sat Jul 31 7:00pm
Barrie Baycats VS Welland Jackfish
Coates Stadium
Sun Aug 1 2:00pm
Barrie Baycats AT Kitchener Panthers
Jack Couch Park
Wed Aug 4 8:00pm
Barrie Baycats AT Brantford Red Sox
Arnold Anderson Stadium
Thu Aug 5 7:30pm
Barre Baycats AT Welland Jackfish
Welland Stadium
Sat Aug 7 7:00pm
Barrie Baycats VS Hamilton Cardinals
Coates Stadium
Tue Aug 10 7:30pm
Barrie Baycats VS Welland Jackfish
Coates Stadium
Thu Aug 12 7:30pm
Barrie Baycats VS Toronto Maple Leafs
Coates Stadium
Sat Aug 14 6:05pm
Barrie Baycats AT Welland Jackfish
Welland Stadium
Sun Aug 15 2:00pm
Barrie Baycats AT Kitchener Panthers
Jack Couch Park
Wed Aug 18 7:30pm
Barrie Baycats AT Toronto Maple Leafs
Dominico Field at Christie Pits
Fri Aug 20 8:00pm
Barrie Baycats AT Brantford Red Sox
Arnold Anderson Stadium
Sat Aug 21 7:00pm
Barrie Baycats VS London Majors
Coates Stadium
Thu Aug 26 7:30pm
Barrie Baycats VS Kitchener Panthers
Coates Stadium
Sat Aug 28 7:00pm
Barrie Baycats VS London Majors
Coates Stadium
Sun Aug 29 7:35pm
Barrie Baycats AT London Majors
Labatt Memorial
Thu Sep 2 7:30pm
Barrie Baycats VS Brantford Red Sox
Coates Stadium
Fri Sep 3 7:35pm
Barrie Baycats AT Hamilton Cardinals
Bernie Arbour Memorial Stadium
Sat Sep 4 7:00pm
Barrie Baycats VS Kitchener Panthers
Coates Stadium