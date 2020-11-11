Arkell’s release their first ever Christmas track!

“Pub Crawl” is going to available exclusively on Amazon Music on November 12th, BUT in true Arkell’s fashion, they’re giving some people a chance to hear it before it’s released at pubs and restaurants across Canada, including here in Barrie!

Updated Pub Crawl roster. Here is the deal: order food/drink for takeout, and the staff will blast our song Pub Crawl before anyone else hears it. Song officially drops Thursday but you can hear it first if you SUPPORT LOCAL. 4 min of destination bliss for your day. pic.twitter.com/E7p0Z4W3fy — ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) November 10, 2020

In case you were not lucky enough to be at Kensington’s at the right time, that’s okay, they released a 30-second clip on their Twitter too!