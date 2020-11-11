Arkell’s release their first ever Christmas track!

Listen Live

“Pub Crawl” is going to available exclusively on Amazon Music on November 12th, BUT in true Arkell’s fashion, they’re giving some people a chance to hear it before it’s released at pubs and restaurants across Canada, including here in Barrie!

In case you were not lucky enough to be at Kensington’s at the right time, that’s okay, they released a 30-second clip on their Twitter too!

