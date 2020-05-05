Aquarium Wants People to FaceTime with Shy Eels

Social distancing isn’t just hard on humans. The Spotted Garden Eels at Sumida Aquarium in Tokyo are apparently getting used to not seeing human everyday and whenever the aquarium staff comes around, they act all shy and bury themselves in the sand.

These natural instincts pose a challenge to aquarium staff, who find it difficult to conduct daily health checks on the eels. So the aquarium has organized a “Face-Showing Festival“, which ends today. People can call the facility on their apple devices and FaceTime with the eels to hopefully get them used to seeing humans again. You’ll be able to watch them swim around, pop up from the sand and be fed twice a day.