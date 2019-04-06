ANTIQUE, CRAFT AND RUMMAGE SALE

SAT MAR 2 & SAT APR 6 10am-2pm

NORTH WEST BARRIE UNITED CHURCH

464 Ferndale Drive North

(just north of the water tower)

VENDORS WANTED

$50 per table space. 5ft round tables available (no charge) or bring your own 6 or 8ft table.

A few 8ft tables will be available at $10 each

*fee is per Saturday

To reserve a space or request more information

Email l.manley@hotmail.com

You will be requested to etransfer $50 to hold your non-refundable space

*plus $10 per 8ft table if required

DO NOT CONTACT CHURCH FOR DETAILS! THIS IS A PRIVATE EVENT