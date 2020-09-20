Listen Live

Another Previously Unreleased Chris Cornell Song Surfaces

This is the second song released posthumously

Yesterday on September 19th, it was Toni Cornell’s 16th birthday, the daughter of the later Chris Cornell. And it appears they dug into some old recording and found another Chris Cornell song that was never released to the public. Earlier this year a cover of GnR’s ‘Patience’ surfaced from Chris Cornell is very high acclaim. This new track is titled ‘Only these Words’ and is definitely worth a listen.

