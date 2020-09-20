Another Previously Unreleased Chris Cornell Song Surfaces
This is the second song released posthumously
Yesterday on September 19th, it was Toni Cornell’s 16th birthday, the daughter of the later Chris Cornell. And it appears they dug into some old recording and found another Chris Cornell song that was never released to the public. Earlier this year a cover of GnR’s ‘Patience’ surfaced from Chris Cornell is very high acclaim. This new track is titled ‘Only these Words’ and is definitely worth a listen.
View this post on Instagram
Toni, Your dad would be so proud of the smart, strong, beautiful, and confident woman you are growing up to be. You are so very loved, and you give so much love, freely and unconditionally. Your first sentence was “I love you” to your baby brother when you first met him. As your dad so perfectly sang and what it’s always all about – “Only these three words repeating…I love you…” Continue to do great things, my sweet girl. He is always with you! And to celebrate you with everyone- I’m sharing part of daddy’s original version of “Only These Words” Happy 16th Birthday, Toni! ❤️ Mama @vickycornell, @tonivasil, @cball.cnc