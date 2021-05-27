Another New Song + Tour Dates From The Glorious Sons

The Glorious Sons have been active recently with the release of a few new tunes, the latest, Young King, arriving on Wednesday. These guys are just getting better as time goes on and have no propelled themselves into one of Canada’s premiere acts. They also announced a full on tour, The Unfinished Business Tour, which starts stateside in December before coming to Canada. If you look at the dates you’ll see a few Ontario locations, however no Toronto date? Seems weird.

