Third New Song From RHCP Ahead Of Album Drop In One Week

We are getting closer and closer to April Fool’s, which is the day that the Chili Peppers will release their twelfth studio album, Unlimited Love. The band released two singles in February, the first one, ‘Black Summer’, getting the most traction. Rogers Centre is going to host the band on the World Tour this summer in August and you can find tickets here.

Now, this new song was posted online first by lead guitarist John Frusciante and I combed through the comments…which were not necessarily good…

The new track is called ‘Not The One’ and you can see for yourself if the name checks out.