We Cordially invites you, your Family & Friends to our Annual Red Affair Pasta Dinner & Auction

Fun, Food & Fellowship

Tickets: Adults – $15 ….. Child -$10….. Family $40

Doors open @ 6:00 pm

Meet & Greet

Fruit punch served

This is your opportunity view the Auctioned Items & all our Wonderful Dessert possibilities.

Dinner begins @ 6:30pm Dessert Auction @ 7:00pm

Homemade Lasagna, Caesar Salad, fresh dinner rolls,

relish trays tea & coffee & juice.

Auctioned Desserts

By: Barb Richards & Krista Richards of Touch of Class Auctions

February 8, 2019

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the church office or you can call Gail Shanahan 705-727-6888