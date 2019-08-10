Annual Motorcycle Relay Pig Roast & Silent Auction

My name is Corporal Jen Charlton, and I am part of the Canadian Forces Military Police Academy. We will be hosting our Annual Motorcycle Relay Pig Roast and Silent Auction in support of the Military Police Fund for Blind Children. All proceeds from the evening will go directly to the charity.

Join us on August 10th by 5pm to watch and cheer on our National Riders as they enter the CFMPA grounds!

Cost of entry is by donation. We will have our cash bar open for the evening. Throughout the night we will have a series of events such as our Silent Auction, Beer Goggles Relay and Dunk Tank.

Everyone is welcome! Bring your kids for a face painting!

Location: 538 Cambrai Road, CFB Borden

Time: 5pm

Do you have a sports car, vintage car or truck/motorcycle? We have a paved parking lot that we will be allowing our guests to bring their vehicles into. A chance to participate in the event, and see some other incredible vehicles!

We look forward to meeting you, and we hope that you will bring friends and family!

Kind Regards,

Cpl Jen Charlton