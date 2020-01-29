Annual Mayor’s Update Luncheon – January 29, 2020

Date and Time

Wednesday Jan 29, 2020

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM EST

11:00 am Registration Opens

Noon Lunch & Speaker

2:00 pm Adjourn

Location

Liberty North

100 Caplan Ave Unit 1

Barrie, ON L4N 9J2

Fees/Admission

Members: $65/person

Non-Members: $80/person

Tables will be a mix of 8s and 10s, depending on registration and requested seating arrangements

Prices subject to HST

The Barrie Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Barrie, are pleased to be hosting the Mayor’s Luncheon on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. City of Barrie Mayor, Jeff Lehman, will be providing an update to Chamber members and area business community members on the City’s continued progress and next steps for building on Barrie’s community assets. We sincerely hope you will join us for this opportunity to learn about Barrie’s economy, now and in the future, including the role of local business. Question and Answer session included.

Attendee Details:

Please be aware in planning your arrival for the luncheon that registration will open at 11:00 a.m., and lunch will be served at noon. Companies that have registered a full table will have a table reserved, but all other seating is general.

If you haven’t yet notified us of your dietary requirements (allergies, etc.), please email them to events@barriechamber.com as soon as possible so that we can accommodate your needs.

If you are unable to attend, please call 705-721-5000 to cancel before 5:00 p.m. on January 22, 2020. Those who are pre-registered but do not attend and have not canceled will be charged for lunch.