You’re invited to the Annual General Meeting of the Midhurst Community Recreation Association

Join to get involved, run for an executive position,

or just find out what’s happening in our community.

The following executive positions will be contested:

❖ Chair and Treasurer

❖ Vice Chair

❖ Recording Secretary

❖ Soapbox Derby Coordinator

❖ Advertising/Sales Coordinator

❖ Winter Pavilion Manager

Nominations from the floor will be accepted.

November 10, 2020 at 7 pm

Held virtually via Zoom. Details below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83696605055?pwd=YzNmcld5YnVQbHNKMDlpcWFMR1NVdz09

Meeting ID: 836 9660 5055 | Passcode: 485055 | Dial in: +1 647 558 0588

For more information, call 705-816-3697, email

halemahon@gmail.com or visit MidhurstON.ca

** The Midhurst Community Recreation Association is a volunteer community organization that plans and promotes community events and recreational activities in the village of Midhurst. **