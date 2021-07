EVENT DETAILS

What: Annual Christmas Cheer Charity Golf Tournament

When: Tuesday September 28th 2021

Where: Tangle Creek Golf and Country Club, 4730 Side Road #25,Thornton, Ontario LOL 2N0

Daily Schedule

Registration: 11:00am to 11:45am

Shotgun Start: 12:00pm

Christmas Cheer Silent Auction All Proceeds to go Barrie Christmas Cheer Charity: 4:30pm

Christmas Dinner & Dessert, Silent Auction & Prizes: 4:30pm

Auction Closes: 6:30pm

Individual Pricing

Dinner Only: $65.00

Golf + Dinner: $165.00

Foursome + Dinner: $650.00

Sponsorship Pricing

Corporate + Sign Hole: $200.00

Lunch OR Dinner Sponsor (Signage Posted & Mentioned): $500.00

Corporate Sign on a Hole, Foursome and Dinner: $800.00

**SHOTGUN START & DINNER ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DEPENDING ON COVID-19 PROTOCOLS**

Want to donate a gift? Email: golf@mtgsense.com

For Information and Questions Contact: Lauren Smith – Event Manager

705-727-0030

golf@mtgsense.com

For more details, click HERE.