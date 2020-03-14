March 14th & 15th – 10-5 pm Sat & 10-4 pm Sun @ 4346 Hwy 90

The annual Barrie Spring Garden & Home Show has returned to Bradford Greenhouses Barrie. Looking for ways to freshen up your home this spring? Our live demos will teach you easy tips and tricks on how to do just that! The show offers categories such as : Renovation, Landscaping, Interior Design, eco-friendly products, energy saving ideas and so much more! Kick off your spring on the right foot by coming to the Barrie Spring Garden & Home Show. Admission & parking is FREE! See you there.