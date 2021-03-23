An R-Rated Version Of ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Exists

I can’t even imagine an R-rated version of ‘Mrs Doubtfire.’ But apparently it’s a thing. The director of the classic movie Chris Columbus has confirmed that the beloved family film ‘Mrs Doubtfire’ from 1993 has an R-rated version.

While filming 'Mrs. Doubtfire' (1993), Robin Williams improvised so much that there were PG, PG-13, R, and NC-17 cuts of the film pic.twitter.com/vjYUCmyrj2 — Film Facts 🎬 (@factsonfiIm) March 18, 2021

The late actor Robin Williams, who did such an excellent job playing both Daniel Hillard and his alter ego, the British nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire, would do “one or two, three scripted takes. And then he would say, ‘Then let me play,'” according to the director. He said they would sometimes do “anywhere between 15 to 22 takes.”

“He (Williams) would sometimes go into territory that wouldn’t be appropriate for a PG-13 movie, but certainly appropriate and hilariously funny for an R-rated film.”

Some fans may find it funny but he says it’s probably never going to be released which I’m glad of because it would just taint the wholesomeness that is ‘Mrs Doubtfire.’ He said maybe he’d do a documentary and include some of those R-rated scenes. I imagine it in a sort of blooper reel.

I just had to share one of my favourite scenes:



YouTube / SelenaLovely720