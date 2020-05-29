An Ottawa homeowner woke up to find a moose in his swimming pool
What's next, 2020?
Just when you thought we’d reached peak 2020… BAM, we gotta moose in a swimming pool.
An Ottawa homeowner, Paul Koch, discovered a moose enjoying his backyard pool on Friday morning. According to CTV News, the moose made its way around the pool, eventually heading into the shallow end to stand up. Check out some footage below!
The Koch’s woke up to a full grown moose in their pool. Ministry of natural resources is on their way. It’s been about 2 hours. #ottnews @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/1OXCFSgtNh
— Saron Fanel CTV (@saronfanel) May 29, 2020