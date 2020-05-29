Listen Live

An Ottawa homeowner woke up to find a moose in his swimming pool

What's next, 2020?

Just when you thought we’d reached peak 2020… BAM, we gotta moose in a swimming pool.

An Ottawa homeowner, Paul Koch, discovered a moose enjoying his backyard pool on Friday morning. According to CTV News, the moose made its way around the pool, eventually heading into the shallow end to stand up. Check out some footage below!

 

