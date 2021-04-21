Listen Live

An EPIC Josh Battle Is Being Planned

Going the way of #StormArea51

It took one Josh to get this going.

Josh Swain.

Josh created a chat between a bunch of Josh’s on Facebook and threw down the gauntlet!

 

The internet has ran away with this making it seem like a big battle between every Josh everywhere, or at least every Josh in Nebraska. Here’s the kicker, the PROPERTY OWNER of these co-ordinates got wind of this battle and well they had to relocated the #JoshFight.

The memes are what really make it though!

 

 

 

 

