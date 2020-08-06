An All Guitar Version Of Bohemian Rhapsody – Brian May Plus More

As we are now in the full swing of summer and restrictions have been lifted throughout the world (for worse in some places..USA..) we have had less musicians performing home, and expectedly so. That’s what makes this performance even better, and the fact that Brian May is joined by Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt, Yngwie Malmsteen, and Steve Vai. Have a listen to the all guitar cover of Bohemian Rhapsody below.