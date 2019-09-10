Amazing Lynyrd Skynyrd Vintage Footage

Listen Live

Just months before the Plane Crash

The Top 500 Countdown made some big memories for a lot of people this past Labour Day weekend.  Sometimes, as you remember back to those earlier days of rock, you have a tendency to forget just how great the bands were during that era of music

Thanks to producer Matt for passing along some awesome footage of a 1977 performance from Lynyrd Skynyrd playing live at a sold-out show in Oakland California.  This concert took place just three months before their tragic plane crash.  Amazing quality for the time recorded.  Enjoy.

