Alice Cooper Wants Your Help With His Next Music Video – And You Don’t Need To Be That Creative

A few weeks ago Blink 182 asked their fan base to submit videos and pictures to their website for a fan fuelled music video — and it turned out great actually. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery so Alice Cooper has decided he wants his fans to help him out with his new video as well. Although this time it’s much simpler. He is asking you to submit a photo/video of yourself holding up a lyric to his new song, “Dont Give Up.” The song is set to be released on May 15th. If you’re interested you can find full details here. The deadline to submit is this Monday, May 4th.