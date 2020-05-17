Alice Cooper Drops New COVID-19 Song + Video

It was announced 2 weeks ago that Alice Cooper was looking for help from his fans to put together a new music video. Well– it has arrived, and it features thousands of submissions. ‘Don’t Give Up’ is a song that directly speaks to what the world is going through right now as Alice addresses at the very beginning of the video. If you did end up submitting a video keep your eyes open as there seems to be a lot of submissions that ended up making the cut. It’s not the best song or my favourite Alice Cooper tune of all time, but it doesn’t have to be. This is an artist expressing themselves as they are going through the same thing we all are.

