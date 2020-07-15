Alice Cooper Brand Chocolate Milk is Coming

Alice Cooper has really softened up in his old age. He spent decades beheading himself on stage…and now he’s ready to settle down with a nice cold glass of chocolate milk.

He’s getting his own brand of chocolate milk. Cooper has teamed up with Danzeisen Dairy to produce the beverage and it’ll be available solely in Arizona at stores and for home delivery come the fall. Maybe if it does well, he’ll bring it to Canada.

Cooper’s face will be featured on the bottles and proceeds will be going to his nonprofit Solid Rock.

Cooper mentioned in a comment on this post that they’re working on an empty bottle promotion, which would allow people to order the bottles online.