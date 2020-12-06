Album News From Greta Van Fleet Plus A New Tune

Greta Van Fleet have released their second tune since the pandemic began, and staying true to their sound enjoy their latest song, ‘Age of Machine’ below.

Along with the new tune, Greta also announced their second full length album is on it’s way and due out on April 16th of 2021. The Battle at Garden’s Gate is the name of their new album, “It’s an analogy. Each song is a theme. A magnification of different cultures and civilizations inside of this world searching for some kind of salvation or enlightenment.” The band told Rolling Stone.

Just over a month ago Greta Van Fleet released ‘My Way, Soon’ their first since the pandemic started. The video has all the vibes and feeling that you get when you hear the song.