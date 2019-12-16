Airport Christmas Tree Made of Scissors, Knives, Lighters and Guns

There are so many different types of Christmas trees out there. Real, fake…made of confiscated items at an airport.

The Vilnius Airport in Lithuania has created it’s own tree made entirely of contraband items confiscated from customers.

Check out the creativity of the Aviation security officers at Vilnius Airport! A tree made of confiscated items. "Knives, scissors, lighters, blades, and all sorts of other dangerous goods – this Christmas tree has them all." https://t.co/OAOyHxUKmo pic.twitter.com/WTwaPhP2gJ — Lithuania Travel (@LTtravelUSA) December 11, 2019

So, who's idea was it to stab the Christmas tree? pic.twitter.com/cQfUuvNTok — Chris Edward (@IAMChrisEdward) December 14, 2019

The tree is 5 feet tall and took about two week to create. The airport said they put this tree together to send an educational message about what you can and cannot travel with.

The tree is created with knives, scissors, lighters, blades, and a bunch of other fun stuff.

(cover photo via @IamChrisedwards Twitter)