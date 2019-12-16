Listen Live

Airport Christmas Tree Made of Scissors, Knives, Lighters and Guns

how...festive...

By Morning Show

There are so many different types of Christmas trees out there. Real, fake…made of confiscated items at an airport.

The Vilnius Airport in Lithuania has created it’s own tree made entirely of contraband items confiscated from customers.

The tree is 5 feet tall and took about two week to create. The airport said they put this tree together to send an educational message about what you can and cannot travel with.

The tree is created with knives, scissors, lighters, blades, and a bunch of other fun stuff.

(cover photo via @IamChrisedwards Twitter)

Related posts

New “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Trailer May Reveal Spoilers

WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Expected to be Booed In First Game Back in Toronto

WATCH: Calgary Man Outruns Avalanche

WATCH: New ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer is Here

WATCH: New Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer is Here

Carjackers Abandon Stolen Car Because They Don’t Know How to Drive Stick

WATCH: Frisbee Rob Teaches Craig Frisbee Tricks…Craig Fails

Hasbro Releases New LONGER Monopoly Game

WWII Vet Says Key to Long Life Is Drinking A Beer-A-Day