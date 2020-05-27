Listen Live

Air Canada Offering Fully Refundable Tickets That Don’t Expire

This definitely eases the stress of booking vacations right now

With all the headaches people have had trying to cancel their already planned trips due to COVID-19, there is finally some good news for all the globetrotters.

Air Canada has updated their refund policy so travel vouchers they issue from now on have no expiry date. There are also refundable ticket options for people wanting to book trips, who don’t know whether they will be able to go or not due to the pandemic. Travelers can also convert their tickets to Aeroplan Miles which, will also give them an extra 65% bonus miles.

They announced the news last week and are calling it their “goodwill policy”.

Under the previous policy, passengers had 24 months to use replacement travel vouchers. The current policy spans from March 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

Check out Air Canada’s new summer schedule announcement here.

