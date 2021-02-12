Listen Live

After Nine Years The Offspring Confirm New Album Arriving This Year

2021 continues to be a year full of new music

By Audio, Funny, Morning Show
Noodles and Dexter Holland of The Offspring took to their socials to make an announcement regarding the future of the band. They are back, not that they ever broke up but they did take a long break and haven’t released a new album in 9 years, although they did release a weird Christmas tune this year. Have a listen to the announcement below where the boys say 2021 is the year the band will put out another album.

