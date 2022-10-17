AEW’s Canadian Debut Was A Smashing Success

Pro wrestling history was made in Toronto last week when All Elite Wrestling finally brought their TSN, TNT, & TBS tv shows to Canada.

ROH Champion ”The Ocho” Chris Jericho

“The Perfect 10” Shawn Spears returns!

AEW Dynamite

The action began Wednesday night LIVE on TSN & TBS with Dynamite, where Canadian veteran Shawn Spears returned to a thunderous ovation, once again as ”The Perfect 10” character.



Spears would join his former Rock Solid Wrestling costars in Timmins, ON over the weekend, at a show that also featured our own Asher Benjamin.

Before Dynamite went live, lots of great & local talent, who also appear with Rock Solid Wrestling, got the chance to try out for AEW. These matches can be seen starting tonight on AEW’s YouTube.

“Irish” Jake O’Reilly in action!



Kc Spinelli in action!

“The Saturday Night Delight” Tyler Tirva takes on The Dark Order

AEW Rampage

Day 2 of wrestling action saw more local talent get tryout matches before AEW taped their signature Friday night TNT show that aired on TSN in Canada.

While another Canadian icon Renee Paquette made her AEW debut in Toronto, Asher Benjamin was told that the company wasn’t looking for more managers at this time. However, he was more than welcome to carry other star’s bags.



AEW put on two sold out shows in Toronto for their Canadian debut, and officials were more than impressed with their experience, so promised they would be back!







