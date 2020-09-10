Adam Sandler Shows Up In Time For Halloween
This looks like... What I expected from Adam Sandler and Happy Madison in 2020
I’m ready for the 2020 jokes about Adam Sandler if this movie flops, which it very well could. However if you are looking for a festive movie Netflix is dropping Hubie Halloween on October 7th. It looks like another odd character played by Sandler which he USED to do so well…. not so much recently.
Check out the trailer and see if you think that’s going to make 2020 better or worse..