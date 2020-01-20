ACRYLIC PAINTING CLASSES – BEGINNERS

Ages 16 to Adult\

Dates: January 20 or 22, 2020, 6 weeks (Family Day class will take place on February 18th)

Maximum class size is 4 so you are guaranteed personal attention!

Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m

Location: Innisfil, Ontario (Lefroy)

Cost: $180.00 (tax included)

Supplies Provided: canvas, instruction booklet, pencils, palette, source material.

Supplies Needed: Acrylic Paint and Brushes $20-30 depending on quality. A complete list will be provided once you are registered.

By the end of the six weeks you will have produced 3 paintings!

Register at www.bethevans.ca or contact me for further information beth@bethevans.ca