According to Science, Bella Hadid is the Most Beautiful Woman
Do you agree?
Supermodel Bella Hadid is the most beautiful woman in the world, according to science.
According to the “Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi Standards”, Hadid’s face is the one that comes closest to perfection, 94.35% perfect to be exact.
The “Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi” defines beauty by measuring facial proportions. To be considered beautiful the length of the ear must be equal to the length of the nose, and the width of an eye should be equal to the distance between the eyes.
Pop singer Beyonce came in second with a face that’s 92.44% perfect.
Rounding out the top 3 is actress Amber heard with a ratio of 91.85%.
