AC/DC Video Coming

the Hype continues

AC/DC teased their new album, then dropped a song, then announced when their album arrives (November 13th) and have now teased a video for ‘Shot in the Dark’. Whoever is doing their social media is using all the tools they have right now. But we are eating up everything they have released so far so it makes sense.

What will the video look like?

Here’s the tease…

#PWRUP with AC/DC fans around the world for the premiere of the Shot In The Dark official video on Monday @ 9:30 AM NYC

