AC/DC!! Teases Us Again…

It’s getting a litttttttle ridiculous with how much AC/DC teases now. They teased their return, then their first single, then released the single “Shot in the Dark,” then teased the video for the song, then released the video, and now they are teasing their second single which will be called “Demon Fire.” Whoever is in charge of their social media marketing is doing a great job building the hype train so it really better deliver. Which their first song did. Have a look at the video/song tease for “Demon Fire” below.