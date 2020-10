Are you Ready?

Massive news yesterday from AC/DC as they confirmed their return with a new album coming out later this year. And that’s what we know. When? Some Speculation around December 7th, but who knows? The band is teasing us with their return, and the build up will of course be fun — but the music has to deliver doesn’t it.

Well they shared a clip of a song today and safe to say it makes me believe the hype will live up to it.