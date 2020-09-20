40 years ago Terry Fox had a vision of a world without cancer. The Terry Fox Run for Cancer Research was created as a non-commercial, all-inclusive event that demonstrates Terry’s principals of integrity, honesty and a concern for others.

There is no event that reflects our community more than the annual Terry Fox Run. Families, friends, neighbours, business — all coming together to celebrate not only Terry Fox but also what we can accomplish when we work together.

Join us on Sunday, September 20th at Centennial Beach for the celebration of one of Canada’s greatest hero’s