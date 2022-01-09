Listen Live

A Well Executed Prank Anyone Can Pull Off

Always helps when the partcipant is super gullible

This doesn’t take an incredible amount of skill, a big budget, or well rehearsed acting it just takes a plan. And this plan was executed flawlessly. Do you use the voice notes option on your phone? It can actually be easier than typing, and if the person you are trying to prank likes to use voice notes as well? The perfect victim. Have a look at a well planned well executed prank.

@vincenzobuccii Had to repost as a clean version since tiktok took it down. Still just as funny😂#voicemessage #fyp #foryoupage #foryou ♬ original sound – vincenzobuccii

