A reboot of cult thriller ‘Face/Off’ is in the works

A reboot of the cult action thriller Face/Off is reportedly in the works.

The 1997 John Woo-directed flick starred John Travolta as FBI agent Sean Archer who is determined to catch Nicolas Cage’s terrorist character Castor Troy, who killed his son. In a strange undercover attempt, Archer goes through facial transplant surgery to head into the prison with Cage’s face in order to prevent another attack. Things get extremely complicated when Troy wakes up from a coma with Travolta’s original face.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that 22 Jump Street screenwriter Oren Uziel is penning the cult thriller, joined by producer Neal Moritz and executive producer David Permut.

A release date and cast for the film is yet to be confirmed.