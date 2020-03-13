A Perfect Example For Children

Check out this video that surfaced online of a teacher explaining the importance of washing hands, and how just a quick rinse will not do. Yes this is an important lesson now, but it’s important lesson always. Most men in the bathroom do a quick rinse. Or no wash at all. SOAP IS ESSENTIAL!

The PERFECT demo for kids as to why soap is SO IMPORTANT and EFFECTIVE from an elementary school teacher, SOUND ON: (h/t u/beep_boop_doot) pic.twitter.com/12m3YWjPub — Lee Trott (@MC372) March 13, 2020