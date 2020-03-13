Listen Live

A Perfect Example For Children

Check out this video that surfaced online of a teacher explaining the importance of washing […]

By Host Blogs

Check out this video that surfaced online of a teacher explaining the importance of washing hands, and how just a quick rinse will not do. Yes this is an important lesson now, but it’s important lesson always. Most men in the bathroom do a quick rinse. Or no wash at all. SOAP IS ESSENTIAL!

 

Related posts

No related posts.